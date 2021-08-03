Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.