Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,041 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

