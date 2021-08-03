Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 54,067 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Brightcove worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

