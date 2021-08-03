Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tronox worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.