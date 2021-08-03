Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

ADI opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

