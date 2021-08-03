Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,398 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

