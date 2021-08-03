Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 76.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,193,000 after purchasing an additional 117,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBC opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

