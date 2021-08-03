Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $768,475. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

