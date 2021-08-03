Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,297 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,297 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.86. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

