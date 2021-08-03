Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 77,579 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,579 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

