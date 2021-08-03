Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Ocugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocugen stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OCGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

