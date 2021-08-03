Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

