Curate Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Curate has a market cap of $9.08 million and $645,612.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00061700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00806868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00094031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,590,373 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

