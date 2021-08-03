Curecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,833.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $12,833.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00365408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,187,890 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

