CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVAC stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. 1,205,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,938. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.52. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

