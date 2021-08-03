CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

