Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Curis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

