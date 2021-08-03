CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.