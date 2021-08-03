Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.30. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.150-$7.350 EPS.

NYSE CW traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 224,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.35. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

