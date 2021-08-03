CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.18

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $25.92 million and $140.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00254040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006083 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,939,189 coins and its circulating supply is 142,939,189 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

