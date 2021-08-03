CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

