CWV Chain (CWV) Price Down 1.5% This Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $9,083.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.