CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.58 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

