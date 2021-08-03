CyberMusic (CYMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,386.00

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, CyberMusic has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. CyberMusic has a market cap of $56,917.70 and $1,386.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMusic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00449006 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00867502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CyberMusic

CYMT is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io . CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMusic Coin Trading

