Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $445.33 or 0.01164064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $421,781.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007340 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.