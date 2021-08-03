CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.