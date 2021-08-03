Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Cyren shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 452,178 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.