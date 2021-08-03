Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Cyren shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 452,178 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.44.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.
Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
