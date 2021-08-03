Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.55

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.