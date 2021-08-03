CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/28/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/20/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/19/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/13/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/6/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

