D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

