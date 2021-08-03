D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 13,908 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $40,384,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

