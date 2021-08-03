DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $16,061,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $16,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

