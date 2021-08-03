DA Davidson Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

