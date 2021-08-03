DA Davidson Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Trex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 446.0% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Trex by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 280,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 51,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 12.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

