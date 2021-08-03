DA Davidson Upgrades FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) to Buy

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

