DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,393.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, DAEX has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.89 million and $30,393.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.