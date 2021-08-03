Dana Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

