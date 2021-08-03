Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.14

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.14 and last traded at $299.64, with a volume of 52490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

The firm has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

