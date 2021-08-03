Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. 7,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

