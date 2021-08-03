Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 5.5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $65.68. Approximately 2,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 351,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

