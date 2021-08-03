Daniel A. Artusi Sells 6,464 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MXL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 526,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

