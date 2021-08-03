Daniel A. Artusi Sells 6,464 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MXL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 526,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $50.59.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.