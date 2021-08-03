DAO Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $83.08 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $83.08 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00100914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00141344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,276.83 or 0.99969091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00845595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,472 coins and its circulating supply is 36,800,692 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

