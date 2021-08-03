DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 1,178% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $2,739.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,074.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.47 or 0.01406358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00358067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00145842 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

