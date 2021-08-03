DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $54,601.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00090475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,461,427,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

