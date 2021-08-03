Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,605 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 524,515 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.