DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

DRIO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $223.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

