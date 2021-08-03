Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 138,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,744. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.