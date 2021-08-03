Daseke Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 236 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

