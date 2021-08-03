DATA Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

