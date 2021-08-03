Datacoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,247.86 and approximately $33.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026054 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.